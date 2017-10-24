NYT Reporter: Clinton Campaign Lawyer ‘Vigorously’ Denied Being Behind Dossier

Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias “vigorously” denied his involvement in the anti-Trump dossier that has made up the substance of the Russian collusion allegations, New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said.

Elias’ denial appears to have been intentionally misleading in light of new reporting from The Washington Post that Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Elias reportedly hired Fusion to dig up dirt on Trump as part of a project that became the Trump dossier. (RELATED: Clinton Campaign And DNC Funded Trump Dossier)

“When I tried to report this story,” Vogel said of the Post report, “Clinton campaign lawyer [Marc Elias] pushed back vigorously, saying ‘You (or your sources) are wrong.'”

Another NYT reporter, Maggie Haberman, similarly accused Democrats of sanctimoniously lying about their funding of the Trump dossier.

“Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year,” Haberman wrote on Twitter, linking to the Post’s report.

The Clinton campaign and the DNC reportedly took over funding Fusion GPS in April 2016. A still-unknown Republican donor initially began funding the opposition research firm’s investigation of Trump up until that point. (RELATED: The Search For Fusion GPS’ Mysterious Republican Client)