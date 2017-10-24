White House Denies That Trump Is ‘Remaking’ GOP After Lawmaker Announces Resignation

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump feuded with one retiring Republican senator Tuesday, while another announced his retirement during a speech that attacked the president.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders brushed away both events during a press briefing claiming the American electorate is behind the president.

The senators who attacked Trump Tuesday, Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, are part of a growing list of Republican lawmakers that are not seeking re-election.

The president became the Republican Party nominee while attacking establishment figures and has been criticized for a lack of unity efforts since taking office.

Sanders denied that Trump is “remaking” the GOP, and that he is being a disruptive force in general.

“Look, he’s got a great relationship with a number of Republican senators, he’s going to continue working with them and make sure that we get things done for the American people,” Sanders said. “He wants people to be in the Senate that are committed to actually moving the ball down the field, and I don’t think these two individuals necessarily have been as focused on that.”

Trump has previously tweeted that Flake is a “very weak and ineffective senator,” but Sanders said she did not yet know Trump’s reaction to the Arizona senator’s decision to not seek re-election. Flake was expected to face a tough primary challenge from former state senator Kelli Ward.

“Today’s announcement from Sen. Flake that he would not run for re-election is a monumental win for the entire Trump movement and should serve as another warning shot to the failed Republican establishment that backed Flake and others like them that their time is up,” Andy Surabian, former senior adviser to White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, said in a statement.

Flake attacked Trump in his speech for having a lack of character.

“Leadership does not knowingly encourage or feed ugly and debased appetites in us,” the senator said.

“When we remain silent and fail to act when we know that that silence and inaction is the wrong thing to do – because of political considerations, because we might make enemies, because we might alienate the base, because we might provoke a primary challenge, because ad infinitum, ad nauseum – when we succumb to those considerations in spite of what should be greater considerations and imperatives in defense of the institutions of our liberty, then we dishonor our principles and forsake our obligations.”

Sanders could not point to any specific remarks, but dubbed Flake’s Senate floor speech as “petty.”