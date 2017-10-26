Here Are The 20 House Republicans Who Voted Against The GOP Budget

Twenty Republican House members voted against the Senate budget proposal adopted Thursday morning and sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.
House members voted to adopt the budget in a 216-212 vote, pushing the Republican tax reform plan past a key hurdle. The $4 trillion budget includes Senate budget reconciliation rules, which allow leadership to pass legislation with a simple majority, bypassing filibusters from Democrats altogether.
Here are the Republican representatives who voted “no.”
- Justin Amash of Michigan
- Ken Buck of Colorado
- Michael Donovan of New York
- John Duncan of Tennessee
- John Faso of New York
- Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- Matt Gaetz of Florida
- Lynn Jenkins of Kansas
- Walter B. Jones of North Carolina
- John Katko of New York
- Pete King of New York
- Leonard Lance of New Jersey
- Frank Lobiondo of New Jersey
- Tom MacArthur of New Jersey
- Thomas Massie of Kentucky
- Mark Sanford of North Carolina
- Chris Smith of New Jersey
- Elise Stefanik of New York
- Claudia Tenney of New York
- Lee Zeldin of New York
Under the new budget, Republicans now only need 50 yes votes to shepherd tax reform through the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence acting as the tiebreaker. The party holds a slim 52-48 majority in the Senate.
The proposed budget would also allow Senate Republicans’ tax reform bill to add to the federal deficit over the next decade, as long as it does not exceed $1.5 trillion.
