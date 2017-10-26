Here Are The 20 House Republicans Who Voted Against The GOP Budget

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Twenty Republican House members voted against the Senate budget proposal adopted Thursday morning and sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.

House members voted to adopt the budget in a 216-212 vote, pushing the Republican tax reform plan past a key hurdle. The $4 trillion budget includes Senate budget reconciliation rules, which allow leadership to pass legislation with a simple majority, bypassing filibusters from Democrats altogether.

Here are the Republican representatives who voted “no.”

Justin Amash of Michigan

Ken Buck of Colorado

Michael Donovan of New York

John Duncan of Tennessee

John Faso of New York

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Lynn Jenkins of Kansas

Walter B. Jones of North Carolina

John Katko of New York

Pete King of New York

Leonard Lance of New Jersey

Frank Lobiondo of New Jersey

Tom MacArthur of New Jersey

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Mark Sanford of North Carolina

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Elise Stefanik of New York

Claudia Tenney of New York

Lee Zeldin of New York

Under the new budget, Republicans now only need 50 yes votes to shepherd tax reform through the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence acting as the tiebreaker. The party holds a slim 52-48 majority in the Senate.

The proposed budget would also allow Senate Republicans’ tax reform bill to add to the federal deficit over the next decade, as long as it does not exceed $1.5 trillion.

