Paul Ryan Says FBI Will Turn Over Dossier Documents By Next Week

Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the next FBI director on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that the FBI has agreed to give the House Intelligence Committee documents it has been seeking about the Trump dossier.

“The FBI got in touch with us yesterday afternoon. They have informed us that they will comply with our document requests and they will provide the documents that Congress has been asking for by next week. And we expect the FBI to honor that commitment,” Ryan told reporters on Capitol Hill, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The House Intelligence Committee has for weeks pressed the FBI and Justice Department for documents related to the dossier, which was compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

But Republicans have said that the agencies have stonewalled those requests.

California Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House panel, issued subpoenas to the FBI and DOJ for information about how the agencies used the dossier as part of the counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference in the presidential campaign. Nunes and other committee Republicans have also questioned whether U.S. investigators vetted or corroborated Steele’s report before using it to escalate the investigation.

The dossier, which was ultimately funded by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, appears to be a central component of the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

But none of the document’s most salacious allegations about Trump or the campaign have been proved, prompting Republicans to voice concern that the FBI used a political document to form the basis of its investigation.

It has been reported that the FBI cited the dossier in an application last September for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Page, an energy consultant, is accused in the dossier of serving as the Trump campaign’s liaison to the Kremlin. He denies the allegation.

The FBI also reportedly met with Steele in late July or early August, around the same time that the bureau opened its investigation of the Trump campaign’s activities. By October, the FBI had agreed to pay Steele to continue his investigation. But according to a Washington Post report out this week, that deal fell apart after Steele was identified as the author of the dossier.

