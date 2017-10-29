CNN Has Given Nancy Pelosi More Air Time Than Many Paid Contributors

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has seen more airtime on CNN this year than many of the network’s paid contributors.

That’s according to a Washington Post profile of Pelosi, a California Democrat, that details pretty much everything she’s doing to keep President Donald Trump from implementing his agenda.

Not only has Pelosi traveled to scores of fundraisers this year, she’s also made a point to be an ineradicable presence in the media, especially on CNN.

The Washington Post reports:

[Pelosi] also has made herself a constant national media presence, including with four hour-long CNN prime-time specials this year alone — more airtime than many of the network’s paid contributors. “If you know the name of any legislator who knows how (and wants to) do that job, please give it to me so my children can have their grandmother back!” said her youngest daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, in an email.

In interviews with WaPo, Pelosi openly mocked Republicans for failing to advance their agenda despite having nominal control of all three branches of government. The GOP suffered major setbacks trying to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and fund a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“Even though they had the signature and two majorities, we ate their lunch,” Pelosi told The Post. “That’s what we do.”

Republicans have set aside trying to replace the ACA and instead have pursued tax reform, but Pelosi is also taking up the mantle against that plan.

Democrats have already labeled GOP tax reform as a handout to wealthy Americans at the expense of the poor and middle class. Republicans, on the other hand, say their tax proposal will benefit most Americans and bring economic growth.

