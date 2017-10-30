CNN Couldn’t Correctly Name A Black Female Anchor

Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton returns to the stage after a break during a town hall meeting hosted by CNN in Columbus, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

CNN didn’t seem able to tell their black female anchors apart during a Monday afternoon broadcast.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer featured a panel on his weekday show about the Mueller investigation that included black CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. During the panel, CNN incorrectly referred to her by the name of another of their black female reporters.

Coates, also a former assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, was discussing the investigation when CNN flashed “Nia-Malika Henderson-Senior Political Reporter” underneath her.

People over Twitter quickly pointed out the mistake, telling CNN that “not all black women look the same.”

“OMG, @ CNN . That was not Nia Malika Henderson as you just flashed on screen. All black people look alike, huh? # Fail” one Twitter user commented.

CNN did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

