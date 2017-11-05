Obama Uses Texas Church Massacre To Call For Fewer Guns

Former president Barack Obama speaks during a rally for New Jersey Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jim Murphy in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela - RC1137A2E9A0

Former President Barack Obama used the Texas church shooting that left 26 people dead on Sunday to call for fewer guns.

Obama said that Americans should ask God for “the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.”

“We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we’ll stand with the survivors as they recover,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.”

Obama, who has taken an unusually active role during his successor’s administration, offered no specific details on what those steps to reduce the guns “in our midst” would look like.

Sunday’s shooting, carried out by 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was the worst mass shooting in Texas history. A local gun owner is reported to have opened fire on Kelley with a rifle, preventing him from taking any more lives. (RELATED: Texas Gun Owner Stopped Church Shooting Rampage)

Obama’s reaction to Sunday’s massacre was significantly more political than President Trump’s.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families in today’s horrible…attack,” Trump said at the U.S. Embassy in Japan. “In dark times, and these are dark times, such as these, Americans do what they do best: they pull together.” (RELATED: Trump Responds To Texas Church Shooting: ‘These Are Dark Times’)

“We join hands, we lock arms, and through the tears and through the sadness, we stand strong. All Americans pray to God to help the wounded and the families of the victims,” Trump said.