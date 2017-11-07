Honchos At Bankrupt DNC Kept ‘Fat and Happy’ With Perks While Clinton Ran Show

Mr. Monopoly and Hasbro senior vice president of global brand strategy and marketing, Eric Nyman celebrate after ringing the Nasdaq's closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on March 19, 2015 in new York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton’s Brooklyn-based campaign controlled the Democratic National Committee (DNC) while its neutered leadership was kept “fat and happy” with needless perks paid out by the bankrupt party committee, according to a new book by former interim DNC head Donna Brazile:

No one was to breathe or move unless Brooklyn told them it was OK. I think Debbie understood the rules of the game. She would not cause any trouble… Debbie went along with all this because she liked the power and perks of being a chair but not the responsibilities.

When Brazile took over Wasserman Schultz’s job, she found that she had a “body woman” who would follow her around, a car and driver, a large pink office with a view of the Capitol, and other perks, even as the party’s finances were in shambles.

At the same time that the job came loaded with the perks of a major executive, the position actually seemed to be that of an empty suit, with Wasserman Schultz sitting back while Clinton’s campaign made decisions for the party, even long before Clinton clinched the nomination, according to the book.

“This was the way to keep the chair fat and happy: give her a huge staff and lots of perks and don’t ask her to do anything.”

Wasserman Schultz and others “had leeched [the party] of its vitality,” she says.

The Florida lawmaker cried when then-President Barack Obama forced her to resign as party head, Brazile says. Even then, she insisted on retaining the position for a few more days so she could play a high-profile role presiding over the convention. Ultimately, that reprieve lasted only a day.

“If I knew Debbie, she was probably hunkered down in her hotel room trying to cut a deal with Hillary for her exit,” Brazile writes.

Follow Luke on Twitter. Send tips to [email protected]. PGP key.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].