House Republicans Ding Obamacare Mandate Repeal From Tax Bill

House Republicans revised tax reform bill will not repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate, a feature that some conservative members and the Trump administration were hoping leadership would include in its bill to overhaul the U.S. tax code.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady released a manager’s amendment Thursday that does not include a provision to repeal the individual mandate, Politico reports. The mandate is one of the least popular features of the Affordable Care Act and nearly every Republican push to repeal and replace Obamacare in 2017 included repealing the mandate.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Sunday that GOP members were toying with the idea of repealing the individual mandate through their tax bill.

The decision to withdraw the provision comes after the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday evening that repealing the mandate would reduce federal deficits by roughly $338 billion over the next decade, but would increase the number of uninsured Americans by 4 million in 2019 and 13 million in 2027.

