Podesta Group CEO Quits In Middle Of Mueller Probe To Start Her Own Firm

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Special counsel Robert Mueller (L) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee meets with Mueller to discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The longtime chief executive officer of the Podesta Group is leaving the firm to start her own lobbying shop, according to a report released Thursday.

Kimberley Fritts, the CEO of the Podesta Group, announced she’s resigning in a staff wide meeting Thursday afternoon, distancing herself from the Podesta family to start her own lobbying firm, three Podesta Group staffers told Politico.

Fritts’ departure comes just weeks after former CEO Tony Podesta stepped down from the company and handed over control to Fritts amid reports that Podesta’s lobbying firm was a subject of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Podesta and the Podesta Group’s involvement in Ukrainian politics reportedly caught Mueller’s eye and expanded his investigation to focus on Podesta and his Democratic-leaning lobbying firm with connections to Hillary Clinton, sources told NBC in a report in late October. (RELATED: Tony Podesta Steps Down From His Lobbying Firm In Middle Of Mueller Probe)

The sudden departures of Podesta and Fritts has Podesta Group staffers worried about their jobs. Staffers are reportedly unaware as to who will be hired by Fritts and who will stay at the Podesta Group. “I expect a lot of the top talent will go with her,” one staffer told Politico.

“I just don’t know,” another Podesta Group staffer said. “This is a really painful process, trying to navigate who can go with and who can be let go.”

Podesta, nor anyone from the Podesta Group, has been charged publicly with crimes in Mueller’s investigation.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].