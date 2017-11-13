Cruz: Alleged Roy Moore Conduct ‘Merit Criminal Prosecution’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions witnesses during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing titled 'Extremist Content and Russian Disinformation Online' on Capitol Hill, October 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee questioned the tech company representatives about attempts by Russian operatives to spread disinformation and purchase political ads on their platforms, and what efforts the companies plan to use to prevent similar incidents in future elections. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should face criminal prosecution Monday if the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors are true.

Cruz joined multiple senate Republicans by saying he could no longer support Moore and also went a step further by saying Moore’s alleged conduct warrants criminal prosecution and makes him “unfit to serve” in the U.S. Senate.

“As it stands, I can’t urge the people of Alabama to support a campaign in the face of these charges without serious, persuasive demonstration that the charges are not true,” Cruz said, according The Texas Tribune.

“Both last week and this week, there are serious charges of criminal conduct that if true, not only make him unfit to serve in the Senate but merit criminal prosecution,” Cruz said in the statement.

Cruz endorsed Moore in October before the allegations were released by The Washington Post on Nov. 9. Cruz previously said Moore would “proudly defend Alabama values,” but now Cruz believes Moore should face his day in court if the allegations against him are true.

Moore continues to face multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors. A fifth woman came forward Monday to accuse Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. (RELATED: Woman Accuses Roy Moore Of Sexual Assault, His Fifth Accuser)

Alabama law does not allow the Republican Party to replace the candidate on the ballot should Moore step aside. Instead, a write-in campaign would have to occur.

Cruz is on a long list of other GOP lawmakers who have called for Moore to step down from the Alabama Senate race. Moore has made it clear he will not step down anytime soon and has denied all allegations.

