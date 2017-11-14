DOJ Has 27 Leak Investigations Open

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified Tuesday that the Justice Department has 27 open investigations into leaks.

“We had about nine open investigations of classified leaks in the last three years,” Sessions said. “We have 27 investigations open today. We intend to get to the bottom of these leaks. I think it…has reached epidemic proportions. It cannot be allowed to continue and we will do our best effort to ensure it does not continue.”

President Donald Trump has been enraged about the amount of national security leaks during his administration. These leaks have included transcripts of his phone calls with foreign leaders. A July Senate report found that there were at least 125 news articles based on classified information during Trump’s first 126 days in office. (RELATED: Sessions: DOJ Might Go After Press For National Security Leaks)

The president previously attacked Sessions in a July tweet for a perceived weakness when it comes to leak investigations. “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump tweeted.

Shortly thereafter, Sessions held a press conference with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats during which the attorney general declared, “this culture of leaking must stop.”

“For those out there who may be listening or watching these announcements understand this: if you improperly disclose classified information, we will find you,” DNI Coats said. “We will investigate you. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law, and you will not be happy with the result.”