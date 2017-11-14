Jeff Sessions Defends Loretta Lynch, Acknowledges Using Email Pseudonym

Attorney General Jeff Sessions acknowledged on Tuesday that he uses a pseudonym for his government email account.

Sessions made the admission in defense of his predecessor, Loretta Lynch, who used the name “Elizabeth Carlisle” to mask her identity on her government email account.

“I would say in defense of Attorney General Lynch, I have a pseudonym also. I understand all cabinet officials do and maybe some sub-cabinet officials do,” Sessions said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Sessions had been asked whether he would recuse himself from any investigation into Lynch’s use of a pseudonym.

“She would probably have been following the advice of the Department of Justice,” Sessions said of Lynch.

Lynch’s use of a pseudonym was revealed following the release of a batch of Justice Department emails related to her infamous tarmac meeting in June 2016 with Bill Clinton. (RELATED: Loretta Lynch Used Email Pseudonym As Attorney General)

The meeting occurred while the Justice Department and FBI were investigating Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Sessions did not say what name he uses for his email account.

