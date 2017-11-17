Juanita Broaddrick Coming Out With New Book On Surviving Bill Clinton’s Alleged Rape

Juanita Broaddrick sits before the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Juanita Broaddrick is coming out with a new book detailing her rape allegations against former President Bill Clinton.

“The time has come for me to talk about my life and abuse in full,” Broaddrick wrote on Twitter. “I am working on a book with [journalist Nick Lulli] to set the record straight on what Bill Clinton did to me.” (RELATED: Media Forced To Acknowledge Bill Clinton’s Alleged Sex Crimes)

The book’s title, “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That,” is a reference to what Broaddrick says Clinton told her after he allegedly raped her in an Arkansas hotel room in 1978. The book’s subtitle: “How I survived being raped by Bill Clinton.”

“This is the part that always stays in my mind – the way he put on his sunglasses,” Broaddrick told the Wall Street Journal in 1999. “Then he looked at me and said ‘You better put some ice on that’. Then he left.”

Broaddrick has for decades accused Bill Clinton of raping her while he was attorney general of Arkansas, and has said that Hillary Clinton actively worked to silence her.

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73….it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

The book is expected to come out in January 2018. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler To Juanita Broaddrick: I Believe Bill Clinton Raped You)