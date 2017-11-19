These Prominent Liberals Are Embracing Bill Clinton As The Party Turns Its Back

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the commemoration of the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year fall gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon

Despite new attention on former President Bill Clinton’s alleged sex crimes, a slew of prominent liberals showed up at a Clinton Foundation event on Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Clinton’s 1992 electoral victory.

The event included a discussion between Bill and Hillary Clinton moderated by former Clinton campaign manager James Carville. Hillary used the platform to bash President Trump and right-leaning media outlets. The event, which was co-sponsored by AT&T, was filled with high-profile liberals.

Emphasizing how many high-profile guests were in attendance, the event’s opening speaker asked any current or former elected officials to raise their hands, before doing the same for Clinton campaign or administration alums.

Former Clinton campaign chair and current Washington Post columnist John Podesta was among those in attendance, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which noted many of the high-profile Democrats in attendance.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, former chief of staff for President Obama, showed up as well. “It’s the 25th anniversary of the election of President Clinton, and I wanted to say thank you,” Emanuel told the Gazette. “I would never be in politics at the level I’m doing if it wasn’t for Bill Clinton giving me a shot,” he said.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign — a leading pro-LGBT group — also showed up to honor Clinton’s legacy. “You look around this room, and the Clintons gave people opportunities from all across this country,” Griffin told the Gazette.

Other prominent attendees, according to the Gazette, included: Democratic strategist Paul Begala, Democratic consultant Jill Alper, former top Clinton and Obama aide Gene Sperling, former Obama State Department official Capricia Marshall, former Clinton HHS secretary Donna Shalala, former Clinton White House chief of staff Mack McLarty and former DNC chairman David Wilhelm.

The New York Times’ write up of the event noted the attendance of several other longtime Clinton operatives and former Democratic Senator Mark Pryor.

“I think it’s baloney,” former Clinton staffer Jean Carter Wilson told the paper when asked about the new focus on Clinton’s alleged sex crimes. “I think he has done more for women and minorities and equality in this country than anybody in my lifetime.”

“It’s good that we’re having this conversation, but I don’t think it’s fair to relitigate this on President Clinton again,” former Clinton aide Denise Ryan said. “Enough of that; we did it.” Ryan is now a lobbyist for the Girl Scouts.

The flood of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and other prominent men has pushed the long-standing accusations against Bill Clinton back into the public discussion. (RELATED: Hillary: Bill Clinton Would Not Have ‘Survived’ If Fox News Had Been Around Earlier)

Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey and Juanita Broaddrick have long accused Bill Clinton of sexual harassment or worse.

Broaddrick accused Clinton of violently raping her in an Arkansas hotel room while she was volunteering on his campaign for governor.

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73….it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

While many in Clinton world have remained loyal, other prominent Democrats have turned on the former president.

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said on Friday that Clinton should have resigned over his White House affair with Monica Lewinsky.

When asked about Clinton’s accusers on Sunday, Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier said, “They should have been believed.”