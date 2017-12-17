United Nations To Vote On Resolution To ‘Rescind’ US Recognition Of Jerusalem

The United Nations Security Council meets concerning North Korea's nuclear ambitions, December 15, 2017 in New York City. On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Security Council resolutions on North KoreaÕs nuclear programs must be fully implemented.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote Monday on a resolution calling for the withdrawal of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The one-page draft resolution does not mention Trump or the U.S. by name, but expresses “deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem,” according to Reuters.

The council also “affirms that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

Written by Egypt, the document is said to have widespread support within the 15-member security council. To pass, a resolution must have the support of nine members and no vetoes by the U.S., France, Britain, Russia or China.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, one of the most prominent Israel supporters in a pro-Israel administration, has said she would cast a no vote against any resolution denouncing U.S. policy on Jerusalem. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Slams UN ‘Israel-Bashing Sessions’ In Defense Of Trump’s Jerusalem Decision)

The upcoming vote comes on the heels of a declaration by the 57-member Organization for Islamic Cooperation calling Trump’s decision “null and void.” Made at the behest of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the statement claimed the U.S. could no longer act as an “unbiased” broker of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israeli leaders dismissed the proposed security council resolution over the weekend as an attempt to revise history and deny Israel the right to choose its own capital.

“No vote or discussion can change the clear reality — Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, now and always,” Israeli envoy to the U.N. Danny Danon said Saturday, according to the Times of Israel. “We will continue to fight for the historical truth, this time, together with our allies.”

Israel has always claimed Jerusalem as its undivided capital, and the city has been the seat of Israeli government since the Jewish state was founded in 1948. However, Palestinians and other Arabs consider East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in 1967, to be the capital of a future Palestinian state

Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem has never been recognized internationally, and under U.N. resolutions, the disputed city’s final borders are to be determined through a negotiated peace settlement.

A December 2016 U.N. security council resolution says, “It will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.” That measure passed by a vote of 14-0, with former President Barack Obama’s administration abstaining despite pressure from Israel and then-President-elect Trump.

