Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals on Friday for attempting to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, so naturally, CNN is doubling down on its coverage of possible collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

In fact, the network sent chief international correspondent Matthew Chance to St. Petersburg, Russia to literally dig through the garbage of an office building housing the alleged “troll farm” in order to try and find some clues.

WATCH:

“This is the office in which that atmosphere of chaos was stoked from the Russian side,” Chance told guest host Jim Sciutto. “That’s why 13 Russian individuals, including the financial benefactor, the person who bankrolls that organization, have now been indicted in the Unite States.”

“You looked through the trash there?” Sciutto shot back. “What did you find?”

“Yes, we did,” Chance answered with his tail between his legs. “We came here expecting this office to be empty, but, in fact, all day here, we’ve been here throughout the course of the day, people have been going in and out.”

“We went to the trash can to see what we could find with old people dumping rubbish there. new computers. New computers are being delivered here and they are throwing it away with the rubbish.”

Follow Datoc on Twitter and Facebook