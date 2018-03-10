Kristian Saucier, the U.S. Navy sailor pardoned by President Trump Friday, harshly criticized the Obama administration during a Saturday morning interview with Fox News’ Pete Hegseth.

Saucier was charged and jailed in October 2016 for taking photos onboard a nuclear submarine in 2009. He believes his case was an attempt by the Obama administration to “take the heat” off of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server at the State Department. (RELATED: Trump Pardons Sailor Kristian Saucier)

WATCH:

“It’s unfortunate that one prosecutor and a couple of FBI agents really just destroyed my life for no reason,” he told Hegseth. “This case could have been handled at a much lower level within the military as it should have been because I was active duty at the time, and I would have taken my punishment the same way like a man.”

“I made a mistake when I was a young kid, it was a misguided attempt to have some mementos, and it should have never reached the level that it did.”

“It was a clear attempt by the Department of Justice under President Obama to use me as a scapegoat to take the heat off of Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information,” he added. (RELATED: Sailor Seeks ‘Hillary Defense’ To Avoid Jail Time For Mishandling Classified Information)

Saucier ended his interview by thanking Trump for pardoning him.

“Thank you, sir for your bravery and for standing up in the face of so many people who said you would never do the right thing,” he stated. “You proved them wrong time and time again and thank you for having the moral fortitude to follow through on your promises.”