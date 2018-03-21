Mark Zuckerberg Is Asked If People Can Trust Facebook — His Answer Says It All

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn’t give the best answer to CNN Wednesday when asked about whether people can trust his company.

CNN’s Laurie Segall asked, “Facebook has asked us to share our data, to share our lives on its platform and it has wanted us to be transparent, and people don’t feel like they’ve received that same amount of transparency. They’re wondering what’s happening to their data. Can they trust Facebook?”

Zuckerberg’s answer was long, but didn’t answer the question at all.

“Yeah, so one of the most important things that I think we need to do here is make sure that we tell everyone whose data was affected by one of these rogue apps, right?” he said.

“And we’re going to do that. We’re going to build a tool where anyone can go and see if their data was a part of this.”

“So the 50 million people that were impacted, they will be able to tell if they were impacted by this?” Segall asked.

“Yeah — we’re going to be even conservative on that. We may not have all of the data in our system today. So anyone whose data might have been affected by this, we’re going to make sure that we tell. And going forward, when we identify apps that are similarly doing sketchy things, we’re going to make sure that we tell people then too, right? That’s definitely something that looking back on this, you know, I regret that we didn’t do at the time, and I think we got that wrong, and we’re committed to getting that right going forward.”

