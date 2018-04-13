Politics

FLASHBACK: Here’s A List Of The Times Trump Warned Against Getting Involved In Syria

Photo of Justin Caruso
Justin Caruso
Media Reporter
9:46 PM 04/13/2018

President Trump announced a new bombing campaign in Syria on Friday to target chemical weapons.

In the past, President Trump has warned many times against getting further involved in the Syrian civil war.

Donald Trump, Syria
