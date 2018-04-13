FLASHBACK: Here’s A List Of The Times Trump Warned Against Getting Involved In Syria

President Trump announced a new bombing campaign in Syria on Friday to target chemical weapons.

In the past, President Trump has warned many times against getting further involved in the Syrian civil war.

Why is Senator John McCain in Syria visiting with the rebels- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2013

Obama wants to unilaterally put a no-fly zone in Syria to protect Al Qaeda Islamists http://t.co/DCgP83Oxas Syria is NOT our problem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2013

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the “rebels” are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

Remember, all these ‘freedom fighters’ in Syria want to fly planes into our buildings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2013

Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can’t we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Let the Arab League take care of Syria. Why are these rich Arab countries not paying us for the tremendous cost of such an attack? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

“@jasonsweis: @realDonaldTrump agreed, we need our troops on the streets of Chicago, not in Syria” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Is everyone seeing how incompetently our country is being run by watching the mess with Syria? Our leaders don’t know what they are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

How bad has our “leader” made us look on Syria. Stay out of Syria, we don’t have the leadership to win wars or even strategize. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

“@jenconservative: @RKDrake @realDonaldTrump I would be totally surprised if the US even HAS any money to spend on Syria!!” We don’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

“@Joe1sPro: @realDonaldTrump the president of Syria is killing people inhumanly” But the so called “rebels” may be just as bad (or worse)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

Syria has prepared for an attack based on all of our “talk” – they have moved targeted ammunition and supplies to new locations.Amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

President Obama’s weakness and indecision may have saved us from doing a horrible and very costly (in more ways than money) attack on Syria! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2013

“@mguarino64: @realDonaldTrump ” How would you treat the Syria situation if president ?” I’d let them all fight with each other-focus on US! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2013

The Arab League stated that it wants nothing to do with an attack on Syria, but they want us to attack.Are our leaders insane or just stupid — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2013

If the U.S. attacks Syria and hits the wrong targets, killing civilians, there will be worldwide hell to pay. Stay away and fix broken U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

Think of it, the Arab League doesn’t want to get involved with Syria – but they want us to do their dirty work. How stupid! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

China, OPEC and Russia laugh at us. But now thanks to Obama so does Syria. Very sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

“@BigSexyBDAvis: @realDonaldTrump mr trump would attack Syria or no?” No, lets make our country great again as they fight their war! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

What I am saying is stay out of Syria. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

For all of those fools that want to attack Syria, the U.S.has lost the vital element of surprise-so stupid-could be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

Many Syrian ‘rebels’ are radical Jihadis. Not our friends & supporting them doesn’t serve our national interest. Stay out of Syria! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

.@GOP must stay focused on defunding ObamaCare and the impending budget battle. Don’t let Syria rule the agenda. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

The only reason President Obama wants to attack Syria is to save face over his very dumb RED LINE statement. Do NOT attack Syria,fix U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

While everyone is waiting and prepared for us to attack Syria, maybe we should knock the hell out of Iran and their nuclear capabilities? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

All former Bush administration officials should have zero standing on Syria. Iraq was a waste of blood & treasure. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Russia is sending a fleet of ships to the Mediterranean. Obama’s war in Syria has the potential to widen into a worldwide conflict. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

We should not attack Syria but if they make the stupid move to do so, the Arab League,whose members are laughing at us, should pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

The terrorists in Syria are calling themselves REBELS and getting away with it because our leaders are so completely stupid! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

If Syria was forced to use Obamacare they would self-destruct without a shot being fired. Obama should sell them that idea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2013

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your “powder” for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

Don’t attack Syria – an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

Do you believe what is going on in Washington with respect to Syria – these people don’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2013

“@ASBrowntown: .@realDonaldTrump you want to send more Americans out to war? Why don’t you sign up?” I am against an attack on Syria dummy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Obama must now start focusing on OUR COUNTRY, jobs, healthcare and all of our many problems. Forget Syria and make America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

We should stop talking, stay out of Syria and other countries that hate us, rebuild our own country and make it strong and great again-USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2013

“@dancurran4: @realDonaldTrump take the money we would waste in Syria. Give it to you. You go rebuild Detroit.” So true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2013

If the Saudis are so concerned about Syria then they should go in themselves. Stop telling us to do their dirty work. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2013

“@BackOnTrackUSA These are the same terrorists Obama has been arming in Syria & have attacked us on 911.Obama’s foreign policy is a disaster — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2014

“@BackOnTrackUSA: Remember the terrorists that Obama has been arming in Syria against Assad. Well now they are marching on Bagdad.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2014

Do you believe that Obama is giving weapons to “moderate rebels” in Syria.Isn’t sure who they are. What the hell is he doing.Will turn on us — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2014

Crooked Hillary Clintons foreign interventions unleashed ISIS in Syria, Iraq and Libya. She is reckless and dangerous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

