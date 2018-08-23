CNN And MSNBC Say ‘Impeachment’ Over 200 Times In Just One Day

Anchors and pundits on cable news networks CNN and MSNBC uttered the word “impeachment” 222 times in just 18 hours on Wednesday.

Talking heads on the respective networks went apocalyptic over news of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort being convicted of financial crimes and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to campaign finance violations.

According to an analysis by the Media Research Center, CNN and MSNBC became stuck on the prospect of impeachment. Between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, MSNBC reporters, anchors and pundits used the word 114 times and CNN used it 108 times.

There was not a single hour of programming in which either network opted not to discuss the impeachment of Trump.

The networks were so singularly focused on impeachment that MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi even led his show with a long explanation of the process — even getting several facts wrong in the process and having to correct himself later on air.

