Dem Congressman: Bombing Suspect Cesar Sayoc ‘Right Out Of Central Casting From A Trump Rally’

Democratic California Rep. Jared Huffman said Friday that Cesar Sayoc Jr., the suspect accused of sending bombs to a number of high-profile Democrats, is “right out of central casting from a Trump rally.”

Huffman also said that Trump “inspires” bombs with his “bombast” and called on the president to “stop fueling toxic hate, anger and violence!”

Authorities arrested Sayoc on Friday for allegedly sending explosive devices to a number of high-profile Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

A packaged addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was also sent to CNN, though Brennan is actually an MSNBC contributor. (RELATED: Democratic Leaders Reject Trump’s Call For Unity)

Sayoc’s van was covered in political stickers supporting Trump and attacking Democrats and CNN.

The Florida man had a history of arrests, including for grand theft and threatening to use a destructive device.

“We must never allow political violence to take root in America. We cannot let it happen,” Trump said on Friday following Sayoc’s arrest. “We are committed to do everything to stop it.”

