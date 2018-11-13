Tucker Carlson Is Republicans’ Favorite TV Host, Poll Shows

Your first name

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is Republicans’ favorite television news host, a new poll revealed.

Carlson, a co-founder of The Daily Caller News Foundation, leads the media pack with a net favorability rating of plus 31, according to a Morning Consult survey released Tuesday.

Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Dana Perino and Chris Wallace rounded out the five most popular hosts among Republicans.

Republicans’s top 13 favorite TV hosts all work at Fox News, according to the Morning Consult survey.

The poll sampled 895 Republican adults between Nov. 6 and 7. The margin of error was 3 percent.

Carlson’s success in the 8 p.m. slot has made him a target for harassment and threats from left-wing agitators. (RELATED: A Left-Wing Mob Showed Up At Tucker Carlson’s House And Ordered Him To ‘Leave Town’)

A left-wing mob showed up at Carlson’s house on Nov. 7, damaged his property and ordered him to “leave town.”

Washington, D.C., police are investigating the mob intimidation as a “suspected hate crime.”

Carlson revealed Sunday that his teen daughter was harassed at a restaurant in October.

The alleged perpetrator, represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, is said to have called Carlson’s daughter “Tucker’s whore” and a “f***ing cunt.”

