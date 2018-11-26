Lindsey Graham Invokes Kavanaugh, Rallies Support With Trump As Mississippi Prepares For Runoff

President Donald Trump brought South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on stage during his rally in Tupelo, Mississippi on Monday night for Republican Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Trump said, “I brought a star along, you know he became an even bigger star during that horrible situation with Brett Kavanaugh. He gave probably 100 words and they’ll go down, I mean you’ll be playing those words for a long time and they were very special.” (RELATED: Trump Claims People Told Him He Looked Like Famous Singer When He Was Younger)

Lindsey Graham now speaking on stage at the Trump rally. “If you liked Kavanaugh, there’s more coming,” he says. “Mr. President, you’ve done a helluva job.” pic.twitter.com/pZ4UGLnZkt — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 26, 2018

“They meant a lot because this was a man who, Brett Kavanaugh, is extraordinary,” he continued. “He was beaten up so badly and so unfairly by the Democrats, but we got through it. There were a lot of lies. There were a lot of lies. A number of people already recanted their stories, never happened, you know that right?“

Earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred a woman to the FBI and Department of Justice for an investigation after she admitted to making the false allegation. Judy Munro-Leighton admitted that she falsely claimed to be the author of an anonymous letter sent to California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris back in September.

Graham took the podium and began speaking, “Are you ready to vote? When Kavanaugh needed your Senator, she was there. I want you to remember what they will do on the other side. I want you to show up Tuesday, we’re going to start over in 2019, and if you like Kavanaugh there’s more coming. Mr. President, you’ve done a helluva job, keep it up, let’s win tomorrow.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Explodes On Senate Committee Over Kavanaugh Process)

Trump and Graham were rallying on behalf of Hyde-Smith, who is going up against the Democrat, Mike Espy in the Senate runoff race scheduled to take place on Tuesday. If Espy wins, he’d be the state’s first black Senator since the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. Conversely, Hyde-Smith would be the state’s first female elected to the U.S. Senate. She was appointed to the seat earlier this year after former GOP Sen. Thad Cochran resigned.

