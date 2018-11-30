Trump Jr. Fires Back At NPR, Leahy, Swalwell After NPR Report ‘Bites The Dust’

Donald Trump Jr. used Twitter to hit back at NPR and other critics, including Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, after an NPR report falsely accused him of lying in Senate testimony.

The report, published Friday, falsely claimed that Trump Jr.’s Senate testimony about the potential Moscow Trump Tower project was inconsistent with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s plea deal.

I guess this is as close as I’ll get to an apology where yet another “bombshell” bites the dust. Pro tip: don’t just rush to publish anything thinking that it’s the got ya you so desperately want it to be. CNN has the market cornered on that… let them own it https://t.co/mtmXp6O8GW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 30, 2018

The tweet came in response to NPR’s tweeted correction, which stated: “An earlier version of this story and an earlier tweet mischaracterized an answer Donald Trump Jr. gave to Senate investigators in 2017. The story has been updated, and the tweet has been deleted.”

“I guess this is as close as I’ll get to an apology where yet another ‘bombshell’ bites the dust,” Trump Jr. tweeted before offering a “Pro tip” at CNN’s expense. “Pro tip: don’t just rush to publish anything thinking that it’s the got ya you so desperately want it to be. CNN has the market cornered on that… let them own it.”

Trump Jr. also responded to Leahy, Swalwell and others who took shots at the president’s son over the original mistaken report. (RELATED: ‘Believe All Women!’ — Trump Jr., Other Conservatives React To Avenatti Arrest)

You were saying senator??? Please correct this immediately so you aren’t misleading many people now that even NPR corrected their sloppy attempt to smear me. https://t.co/dm8np9RIcN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 30, 2018

You were saying Eric? Maybe you should read the correction issued rather than chasing yet another shiny object. After 2 years of fails it just makes you look stupid (a fitting look for you). Obviously the truth isn’t convenient for your objective so I imagine you’ll stay quiet! https://t.co/VKpgPcZ8Tj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 30, 2018

It’s only been 4 hours and this is aging really poorly. Keep trying guys. https://t.co/UtrHh7VXhm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 30, 2018

Serious question for non-biased “fact checkers” — What % of corrected or withdrawn stories originally erred in Trump’s favor? I honestly don’t recall a single one. The media’s “Oops, honest mistake” defense breaks down when you consider this point. @GlennKesslerWP? @APFactCheck? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 30, 2018

Finally, Trump Jr. responded to The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross, quoting his tweet of the story he wrote covering NPR’s retraction:

Their desperation to take me out is palpable. I’ll take it as a compliment, it’s so over the top they must view me as a real threat to their #fakenews leftist agenda. Keep trying kids… I love the fight!!! #maga https://t.co/Fg2x9tDPKu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 30, 2018

Follow Scott on Twitter