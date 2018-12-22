Trump Holds The Line On Wall Funding, Shutdown To Go Past Christmas

The Trump administration will not relent on its demand of Congress for $5 billion in funding for a proposed wall along the U.S. southern border despite it meaning a partial government shutdown that will extend at least until past Christmas.

Senate adjourns until December 27th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

Senior administration officials told reporters Saturday that the White House continues to demand $5 billion in border wall funding. The White House demand came as the U.S. Senate adjourned until December 27, meaning that approximately 25 percent of the U.S. government will remain unfunded in the meantime. (RELATED: The Government Is Officially In Partial Shutdown — This Is What You Can Expect)

The partial government shutdown is the third of 2018 and represents a bitter fight within Congress over President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise. Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have declared that they will not appropriate a single dollar in taxpayer funds towards a border wall and are only willing to provide approximately $1.3 to 1.6 billion in “border security” funding.

The border security funds could be put towards building or rebuilding infrastructure that already exists on the wall such as “steel slats.” Trump has tweeted in recent days that he doesn’t care if people call his barrier a “steel slat fence” or a “wall.”

A design of our Steel Slat Barrier which is totally effective while at the same time beautiful! pic.twitter.com/sGltXh0cu9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Senior administration officials stressed to reporters that this partial shutdown will be made “as painless as possible” and will not infringe on the daily lives of Americans if it is limited in scope. Officials stressed that normal shutdowns are much more cumbersome for ordinary life because they encompass all government services, while this particular one will only effect some agencies. (RELATED: The Government Shut Down, But Trump Will Keep National Parks Open)