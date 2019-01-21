Patrick Mahomes Is Set To Make A Disgusting Amount Of Money With His Next Contract

The next year and decade are set to belong to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mahomes is reportedly set to become the first player in NFL to sign a contract worth $200 million in 2020, when his current rookie deal expires. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Is The First Big 12 Quarterback To Win A Playoff Game)

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes expected to sign a record deal when eligible in 2020 that shapes up as the NFL’s first $200 million contract, per sources.https://t.co/S5mSjOSMke — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2019



The 23-year-old is coming off a historic season. He became just the 2nd quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in a season. He also led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game in his first full season as starter, where they lost an overtime heartbreaker Sunday night to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gets Huge Incentive To Add To His Touchdown Record)

There is no doubt it’s a tough Monday for Chiefs fans, but it should be less painful when they remember how bright their future is.

Follow William Davis on Twitter