While Virginia Democrat Justin Fairfax Is Embroiled In #MeToo Controversy, Where Are The Women’s Marchers?

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is embroiled in a #Metoo controversy and now a second woman has come forward who is accusing him of rape.

We can’t ignore how the #Metoo allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh were handled compared to the allegations against Fairfax — the hypocrisy is stunning.

Initially Democrats were very silent about the accusations against Fairfax when they first surfaced.

Some claimed they didn’t know about Fairfax’s #Metoo controversy, while others dodged questions regarding the matter when asked about it by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Henry Rodgers. (REALTED: Democratic Senators Refuse to Acknowledge Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Fairfax Sexual Assault Accuser.)

The Democrats want us to “believe all women” when it is politically convenient for them, but when a woman comes out against their own, Democrats all of a sudden believe in due process for those accused.

Now some Democrats are calling on Fairfax to resign, but my question is: where are the Women’s Marchers, the riots, mass protests, the tears, drama and wall-to-wall news coverage?

