Quarterback Trace McSorley Refuses To Work Out With Defensive Backs At NFL Combine

Trace McSorley isn’t interested in changing positions.

The superstar college quarterback was asked to work out with the defensive backs at the combine Saturday and refused to do so, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (RELATED: Read Penn State QB Trace McSorley‘s Emotional Goodbye Letter After Finishing His College Career)

Penn State QB Trace McSorley was asked at the NFL’s scouting combine to also work out with the defensive backs on Monday but he declined, saying he is concentrating on being a quarterback as he heads into next month’s draft, sources tell @Jeff_Legwold and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2019

Why would NFL teams want McSorley to potentially become a defensive back? That young man was born to be a gunslinger.

He tore it up for Penn State during his days in college. The dual-threat quarterback has been one of the most exciting players in the game these past couple years.

McSorley is simply a dominating presence on the field.

Will the PSU legend be successful in the NFL? I have no idea. Nobody does until he actually gets a shot. That’s the way it works.

What I do know for sure is that he’s a quarterback, and he’s damn sure not a DB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trace McSorley (@tmcsorley_9) on Oct 1, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

I hope like hell McSorley tears it up at the next level. He was a ton of fun to watch in college, and there’s a chance he does the same in the NFL.