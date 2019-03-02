Quarterback Trace McSorley Refuses To Work Out With Defensive Backs At NFL Combine

David Hookstead | Reporter

Trace McSorley isn’t interested in changing positions.

The superstar college quarterback was asked to work out with the defensive backs at the combine Saturday and refused to do so, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter(RELATED: Read Penn State QB Trace McSorley‘s Emotional Goodbye Letter After Finishing His College Career)

Why would NFL teams want McSorley to potentially become a defensive back? That young man was born to be a gunslinger.

He tore it up for Penn State during his days in college. The dual-threat quarterback has been one of the most exciting players in the game these past couple years.

McSorley is simply a dominating presence on the field.

Will the PSU legend be successful in the NFL? I have no idea. Nobody does until he actually gets a shot. That’s the way it works.

What I do know for sure is that he’s a quarterback, and he’s damn sure not a DB.

 

I hope like hell McSorley tears it up at the next level. He was a ton of fun to watch in college, and there’s a chance he does the same in the NFL.

