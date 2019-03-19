Wade Robson Says Whether Or Not People Keep Listening To Michael Jackson’s Music ‘Isn’t Really A Concern’

Wade Robson, one of the men who is accusing Michael Jackson of sexually assaulting him when he was a minor, says the decision for fans to mute Jackson’s music isn’t up to him.

Whether or not people stop listening to Jackson’s music “is not really a concern” for him Robson told TMZ on Tuesday. Robson detailed allegations that Jackson sexually abused him in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

The documentary features his fascination with Jackson as a performer, but the choreographer says he is no longer a fan of Jackson: “I don’t listen to his music anymore because I have a personal experience with it, but that’s everyone’s individual choice.” (RELATED: Aaron Carter Says He’d Fight Wade Robson After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Allegations)

Robson wants “Leaving Neverland” to help people understand that we shouldn’t just idolize artists.

“If I have any hope, it’s just that we’re questioning who we’re worshipping and why,” Robson said.

Following the premiere of “Leaving Neverland” in early March, radio stations in Canada and New Zealand dropped Jackson’s music from their broadcast rotation, according to CNN. Not everyone was quick to mute the legendary pop singer over the abuse allegations.

The BBC made a statement that it would not be banning Jackson from its broadcast after reports surfaced that it would be.

“The BBC does not ban artists. We consider each use of music on its merits and decisions on what we play on different networks are always made with relevant audiences and context in mind,” a BBC rep told Variety.