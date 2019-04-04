Biden Issues Sarcastic Comeback To Trump Trolling Him

Mike Brest | Reporter

Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a sarcastic rebuke to President Donald Trump after Trump tweeted a video Thursday that mocked Biden’s excessive touching.

Biden quote-tweeted the president, adding, “I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.”

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted a video meme that depicted Biden sneaking up and sniffing himself while he apologized for his behavior.

Multiple women have come forward in various media outlets in recent days to relay stories of times when Biden made them feel uncomfortable by engaging in overly familiar behavior.

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and current Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D-Las Vegas) (L) introduces U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at a get-out-the-vote rally at a union hall on November 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Photos of Biden’s conduct with random women, both young and old, been highlighted for years, and the accusations against him have spawned a public conversation about acceptable behavior in public.  (RELATED: Woman In Infamous ‘Misleading’ Biden Photo Defends Former Vice President)

“Social norms are changing,” Biden said in his first public statement since the allegations came out. “I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Spring Dinner on Tuesday, Trump said, “They got to him,” referring to Biden. “I was going to call him. I don’t know him well. I was going to say, ‘Welcome to the world, Joe. You having a good time, Joe? Are you having a good time?’”

