‘Unfit To Print’ Episode 5: ‘The View’ Host Gets ‘Chills’ From Biden Announcement

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his campaign for president on Thursday, and “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman already has “chills.”

“Unfit to Print” host Amber Athey points out how oddly similar her reaction was to MSNBC host Chris Matthews saying former President Barack Obama gave him a “thrill” up his leg.

We suppose it makes sense given Biden’s months-long buildup to his announcement might have been the longest tease in campaign history! (RELATED: Abby Huntsman Gushes Over Biden Announcement)

WATCH:

Also in this episode, we explore why CNN is doubling down on their coverage of the Trump and Russia collusion conspiracy theory despite the fact that their ratings keep dropping.

LISTEN ON SOUNDCLOUD:

Finally, is the White House Correspondents Dinner even worth attending anymore? President Donald Trump effectively destroyed what Politico calls the “glitziest” event in Washington, D.C., otherwise known as the “swamp.”

LISTEN:

