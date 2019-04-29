Milwaukee Brewers Player Ryan Braun Has Beer Spilled On Him During Game

Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun suffered a tough moment Sunday against the New York Mets.

Braun went to make a catch deep in the outfield by the stands and there was one big problem. A fan tried to catch the ball with his beer, which set up a great laugh-out-loud moment.

The beer came spilling down all over the Brewers outfielder in epic fashion. Watch the video below:

Ryan Braun getting beer spilt all over him while trying to catch a ball then proceeding to miss it is the content you needed to see today. (Via @OverTheTopSport) pic.twitter.com/e4df7ksIJ5 — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) April 28, 2019

It's never a great day when somebody pours a beer on your head. That's just a fact. It's even worse when you consider the fact the Brewers didn't even win the game.

I'd be willing to take a beer to the head if it means we're going to get a win, but that wasn't even the case here. He got doused in beer and lost.

Not a great look at all.

I also love the fact the fan actually thought he had a shot at the ball. He had no chance at hell, but I’m glad he went for it. If he hadn’t, we wouldn’t have the incredible video above.

Better luck next time, Braun! You just hate to see a player like him get drenched in an ice cold beer.