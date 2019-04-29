College Student, Marine Suffer Fatal Injuries In Seattle Crane Collapse

A college student and Marine were among the four killed when a crane collapsed and crushed six cars at Seattle’s Google campus construction site Saturday afternoon.

Seattle Pacific University student Sarah Wong, 19, and ironworker Andrew Yoder, 31, were pronounced dead, according to Fox News on Monday.

Wong was in a car with a fellow student when the crane hit the vehicle. The other student came out of the incident unscathed, Fox reported. (RELATED: Seattle Crane Working On New Google Campus Crushes Cars, Kills 4)

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our students passed away in the crane accident in Seattle on April 27,” Seattle Pacific said in a statement Sunday. “Sarah Wong was in a car on Mercer Street when the crane fell. She was a freshman with an intended major in nursing and lived on campus. While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our precious student, we draw comfort from each other, our strong community of faith, and God’s presence with us in times of sorrow.”

Yoder was in the crane when it toppled over, Fox reported.

“When he died, we lost one of the best people that I and many people know.” Source confirms with me Andrew Yoder of North Bend was one of the ironworkers killed in yesterday’s crane collapse. #komonews pic.twitter.com/0NvColyHhx — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 29, 2019

“When he died, we lost one of the best people that I and many people know,” Chris McClain, who serves as a trustee for the labor union Ironworkers Local 86, said, according to KOMO News.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

“We share our deepest condolences with those who’ve been affected and thank all the first responders who quickly sprang into action,” a Google spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email Sunday. “We are in communication with Vulcan who is managing the site and working with the local authorities on the ground.”

Washington Department of Labor & Industries spokesman Tim Church said it would be months until they had information on the cause of the collapse, Fox reported.

The Google campus construction began in 2017 and is estimated to finish in 2019, according to the Seattle Times.

“Until the extent of the damage to the building is assessed we will not know how the move-in schedule may be impacted,” Vulcan Real Estate said to The DCNF over email Sunday.

