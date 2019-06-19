Alabama Grandma Holds Suspected Car Thief At Gunpoint Until Cops Arrive

An Alabama grandmother packing a rifle held off a suspected car thief in her front yard until police arrived Monday.

Marcia Black, 75, said she grabbed her gun when she saw Cameron Powers, an alleged car thief who had been on the run for several hours after crashing a stolen car, walk toward her front porch.

Powers asked her if he could use her phone. When he got closer to her home, Black fired her rifle in the air stop his advance. Two of her four grandchildren were in the home at the time. (RELATED: Watch A North Carolina Man Hold Burglary Suspects At Gunpoint)

“He wouldn’t get down so I shot in the air and he realized I meant business,” she said.

“I was just as calm as I could be,” Black told WKRG. “I knew what I was doing. I was in control. I wanted to keep him at a distance.”

Black called 911 and waited for police to arrive. Powers ran from the yard but was captured shortly afterward by deputies from Limestone County. He was arrested and is being held on $6,000 bond.

“I didn’t intend to kill him,” Black said. “I just wanted him to think that I would shoot him.”

“I can’t believe I got to see my grandmother in action.” said Black’s granddaughter, who witnessed the incident from inside the house.

