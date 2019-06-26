Alabama Favored To Win The College Football National Title In Latest Odds

Alabama is favored to win the college football title this upcoming season.

According to the latest odds from Odds Shark, Alabama is at the top with odds of +205. Clemson is second at +240.

After that, everybody falls off. The next closest team is Georgia at +700.

Odds to win the College Football National Championship: Alabama +205

Clemson +240

Georgia +700

Ohio State +900

Oklahoma +1400

Michigan +1500

Texas +2000

Oregon +2500

LSU +2600

Florida +3000

Auburn +4500

notre Dame/Penn State/Utah +5000

Texas A&M +5500

Washington +6000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 26, 2019

I seriously don’t understand this. I don’t understand it at all. Clemson won the national title last year, and they return the best player in college football. (RELATED: SEC Repeals Rules Regulating Alcohol Sales In Stadiums)

How the hell is Alabama ahead of them? Seriously, am I the only rational one left on the planet?

People say SEC bias isn’t real, and then we see odds like this. Explain to me how Clemson returns Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney is still around and they’re not favored over Alabama.

It’s almost like facts don’t matter at all. Lawrence is the best NFL quarterback prospect in my lifetime. He was surgical last season against the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban.

As long as he’s healthy, I find it hard to believe Clemson isn’t the team to beat.

As for Georgia and Ohio State, who is at +900, both seem like great value picks. Betting $100 on OSU to win $900 seems like one hell of a bargain.

The Buckeyes have Justin Fields and should be the favorite to win the Big 10. Yes, I’m a Wisconsin guy, but it’s OSU’s conference right now.

I think Fields is going to flourish under Ryan Day, and could easily end up in the playoff.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking to win it all. I just can’t get over all this Alabama love. It’s almost like the game this past season didn’t even take place.

What an absurd situation for college football fans with operating brain cells remaining.