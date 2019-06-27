House Passes Bipartisan Border Supplemental Spending Bill

The House passed legislation Thursday to give President Donald Trump $4.5 billion dollars in new border funding to fight the crisis at the border after the Senate passed the bill Wednesday.

The House passed the $4.5 billion Senate bill 305-102. The bill includes nearly $3 billion in humanitarian aid. This comes not long after the Senate failed to pass the House version of a $4.5 billion bill Wednesday after Democrats added a number of changes to the bill reportedly to garner more support from far-left Democrats.

The House measure did not pass the Senate after 37 senators voted in support, while 55 opposed it. It needed 60 votes to pass.

This all comes amid apprehension concerning immigrants that has increased every month since January. There have also been more than 100,000 encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border in both March and April, setting the border crisis on track to be the worst it has been in a decade. (RELATED: What’s The Difference Between The House And Senate Border Funding Bills?)

The White House request includes $3.3 billion for humanitarian assistance, $1.1 billion for border operations, and another $377 million for the National Guard and Pentagon to be able to function on the border.

The bill will now go to President Donald Trump for his signature.