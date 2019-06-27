Jordyn Woods Fights Back After Kim Kardashian Claims Kylie Jenner Supported Her Financially

Model Jordyn Woods defended herself after Kim Kardashian made comments about the relationship between Woods and Kylie Jenner.

Kim claimed that Jenner financially supported Woods back when the two were best friends and Woods was living in Jenner’s house, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Woods moved out of Jenner’s home after she allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend.

“Kylie, [Woods] provides for her whole family off of what you have given her,” Kim said during Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” “and the disrespect of, just, like, she has to know that there’s a problem.”

Woods stood up for herself claiming she worked for everything and earned it herself. (RELATED: Jordyn Woods To Sign Multiple New Brand Deals Post-Tristan Thompson Scandal)

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods told Entertainment Tonight.

“I started modeling when I was 18 and you know, I work hard,” Woods added.

Maybe she does work hard, but living in Jenner’s huge house doesn’t let people know that you have your own money. She could have been paying rent, but wouldn’t it be more likely that she was just living there for free? Jenner doesn’t need her money.

Woods also modeled for Khloé’s blue jean brand which she immediately lost after making out with Khloé’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

There’s a chance she did have money before becoming best friends with Jenner, but the odds aren’t looking good.