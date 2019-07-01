Margot Robbie Turns 29 Years Old

July 2 is Margot Robbie’s birthday. To help you celebrate her birthday, we put together this slideshow of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress born in Queensland. Robbie had a few small roles in Australian-made films, but her breakout role came in 2013 when she starred in “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” Following her role in “Wolf Of Wall Street,” she was featured in the movie “The Big Short” in 2015.

She went on to land big roles in 2016 as Jane in “The Legend Of Tarzan,” and a role in “Goodbye Christopher Robin.” (RELATED: Margot Robbie Hates Getting This One Compliment)

In 2017, she took on the role of Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya.” Her performance in the skating movie earned her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Actress.

Robbie’s most recent role was as Sharon Tate in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Robbie married director Tom Ackerley in December of 2016 after meeting on the set of “Suite Franchise.”