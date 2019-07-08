Alabama’s Football Program Reports Two Recruiting Violations To The NCAA

Alabama has reported two football recruiting violations to the NCAA.

According to AL.com on Friday, one assistant coach called a recruit twice in a week outside of the contact period. The second violation was for a coach also contacting a recruit outside of the permissible periods. The unnamed assistant can’t recruit off campus for a month. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

I hate to break the news to everybody out there, but these violations won’t be bringing down Alabama’s program. I know the SEC is about as dirty as a 1920s brothel when it comes to recruiting, but this isn’t the smoking gun anti-Alabama fans are hoping for.

In fact, not only will it not bring the program down or close to it, these two minor violations won’t even slow them down.

SEC programs trying to find dirt on each other is nearly a sport in and of itself. I hate to disappoint, but these are the violations you’re looking for if you’re an Auburn or LSU fan.

All things considered, contacting recruits outside of official contact periods isn’t ideal, but it’s hardly going to get the NCAA to drop the hammer.

It’s also something that happens all the time, and programs never say anything about it. The world of college football has plenty of people running around doing much worse.

Now, if we find evidence of duffel bags of money getting handed out, then it’ll be time for a much different conversation. As of this moment, there’s not a thing Alabama fans should be concerned about.

They got lightly tapped on the wrist. Fans of the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban will be just fine.