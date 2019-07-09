Entertainment

REPORT: Judge May Dismiss Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Case

Actor Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accuser refused to testify to a Massachusetts court Monday about missing evidence — and that could potentially lead to the case being dismissed.

Spacey’s accuser refused to testify about the whereabouts of a missing iPhone that Spacey’s lawyers claim prove the actor is innocent, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The accuser initially denied the claim that he had deleted text messages and snapchats that would show he had consented to the alleged groping at the Nantucket bar.

However, while on the stand Monday, he refused to answer questions about the phone.

“This entire case is completely compromised,” Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, said after the accuser refused to discuss the missing iPhone. “This case needs to be dismissed and I believe it should be dismissed today.” (RELATED: Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Reportedly Lost Cell Phone Important To The Sexual Assault Case)

“It may well be dismissed for the reasons given. But it’s not gonna be today,” the judge said. “We will see what happens.”

The court appearance comes days after the accuser dropped a civil lawsuit against Spacey.

“He only wanted one rollercoaster at a time. The criminal case was it,” the accuser’s lawyer said at the time.

The busboy’s mother insisted there was no settlement reached at the time the civil lawsuit was dropped.