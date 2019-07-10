Batman And Robin Save Gotham From Antifa!

As chaos descended on Gotham City (the District of Columbia), Batman and his dependable sidekick Robin were ready to save the day!

Our beloved city streets erupted into violence Saturday as left-wing Antifa protesters aired their grievances regarding a right-wing “Demand Free Speech” rally the Proud Boys hosted. Luckily, authorities were able to trigger the Bat-Signal just in the nick of time!

As the forces of Antifa attempted to kidnap a young boy, Batman and Robin were not far behind — rescuing the young lad from the clutches of masked protesters. (RELATED: FBI Investigating Antifa For Plotting To Buy Guns From Cartel For ‘Armed Rebellion’)

Both the citizens of Gotham and members of the press were relieved to see heroes boldly defending the streets.

