Florida Strip Club Cancels Event At Trump Resort, Apologizes To Those ‘Offended’

A Florida strip club has canceled a golf tournament that had been scheduled to take place Saturday at the Trump Organization’s resort in Doral, Florida.

Shadow Cabaret announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night that the tournament had been canceled due to the “climate” surrounding the event, and apologized to anyone who may have been offended. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Golf Course Fires Illegal Immigrants)

“Due to the climate of everything surrounding our golf tournament Shadow Cabaret has decided to cancel this events,” the strip club said in a statement. “We want to apologize to anyone that may have been offended by the tournament.”

The strip club said the tournament was intended to raise money for charity, and that the event was never meant to make a political statement. (RELATED: Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus In Florida)

“Our intention was to raise money for a deserving local charity,” the strip club said. “Trump Doral, the hotel, has no association with our company outside of simply allowing us to rent the golf course.”

The tournament was set to raise money for a Miami kids’ basketball program, and would have charged $450 for a single-player package for meals, a “special gift” and “caddy girl of your choice,” as well as $1,000 for a special “foursome” package, which included bottle service and 30 minutes in the “VIP room.”

The Trump Organization told the Washington Post that all purchases for the event will be refunded.