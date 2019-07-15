Shea Patterson Ranked As The Best QB In The Big 10, Wisconsin Phenom Graham Mertz Ranked 9th

One publication has put down Shea Patterson as the best quarterback in the Big 10.

According to Clickondetroit.com, the top three quarterbacks in the league in order are Michigan’s Shea Patterson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Apr 12, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

However, the most notable part of the list was the fact Graham Mertz was slotted in at number nine and Jack Coan was nowhere to be seen.

As you all know, the Badgers have arguably the most heated QB battle in the country between Mertz and Coan, and the eyes of the college football world are upon us as we wait to open against South Florida.

I’ve said for awhile I think Coan takes the first snap against USF, but it’s only a matter of time before Mertz takes over.

In this ranking, they have Mertz as the guy already.

Overall, the Big 10 is absolutely loaded withe quarterback talent. I challenge anybody to find a conference with as many great quarterbacks at the top.

Fields, Patterson and Martinez are all absolute stars. They’re not the three best quarterbacks in the country, but I doubt there’s any conference with more depth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

Also, props to me for admitting Adrian Martinez is a great player. I might hate how soft Nebraska fans have become, but I’ll never run from the truth.

The man can make plays and I look forward to beating him November 16.