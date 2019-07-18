O.J. Simpson Hits Back At Howard Stern Wanting Him Banned From Twitter

Howard Stern is not a fan of O.J. Simpson being on Twitter, and he’s not shy about it.

During his show Wednesday, in a conversation with Ron Goldman‘s sister Kim, Stern said the legendary running back should be booted from Twitter “just to save you the grief of seeing him out there.”

Simpson was acquitted of killing Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in what might have been the most famous trial in the history of modern America. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Says Michael Jackson Was A ‘Kind And Generous Soul’)

Well, O.J. didn’t exactly love those thoughts from Stern, and responded on the very platform the radio host wants him gone from.

“Today, I was told that this individual, let’s call him Person A, stated that he thought Person B should not have a right to public expression. What’s interesting about that is Person B years ago helped fight for Person A’s right for freedom of expression, public expression,” Simpson told his massive Twitter audience.

You can watch his full comments below.

O.J. Simpson beefing with Howard Stern is exactly the kind of content we need on the internet these days. This is what the people crave.

If you told me that Simpson, who beat a double murder charge, would be beefing with Howard Stern in 2019 over Twitter, I would have told you to go get your head checked.

Yet, here we are. What a wild life to be living.

I understand Stern’s point, and it’s one I’ve heard other people make before, but O.J. isn’t going anywhere when it comes to Twitter.

Like it or not, the man is a content machine. He’s just firing off his takes from the golf course like it’s no big deal at all.

Yes, I understand lots of people hate him, and they might be completely justified. That doesn’t mean he’s getting thrown off Twitter.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

O.J. is here to stay and his takes are probably going to continue being entertaining for a long time. My only question is how will he have time to search for the real killers if he’s busy making videos?

I guess we can save that for another day. Sound off in the comments with whether or not you think he should be banned from the social media site.