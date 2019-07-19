Peyton Manning Says He Likes ‘Being A Fan,’ Doesn’t Reveal If He’ll Become An NFL Executive

Peyton Manning doesn’t plan on taking a front office job in the NFL anytime soon.

“I kind of like being a fan. It’s kind of fun to be a football fan, you know? Go to a lot of games. See the Broncos play, Colts play, see the Giants play. So I’m kind of enjoying doing that part of it right now. So, we’ll see,” the two-time Super Bowl champion responded to TMZ when asked about potentially running a team in a video posted Thursday. (RELATED: Peyton Manning Won’t Join ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast Team)

You can watch his full comments below.

I think there’s a very high chance Manning eventually takes over an NFL team. The man is a genius when it comes to football, he’s charismatic and would instantly inject a ton of energy.

He’s also insanely competitive. As somebody who already won multiple rings on the field with the Broncos and Colts, the natural progression is to do it as an executive or coach.

Plus, Manning taking over a team would instantly become one of the biggest storylines in the sport.

On the other hand, he’s made a ton of cash and he does seem to be enjoying retirement. Maybe he’s content with where he’s at or would want to be in the booth for ESPN.

Either way, I’m confident Manning will be a very visible face in the sport for a very long time to come. He’s just too much of a football pillar to take a backseat to anybody.

Whatever he decides to do next, it should be a lot of fun to watch.