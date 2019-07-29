Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Finally Break Social Media Silence 4 Months After College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, made their way back to Instagram on Sunday after the college admissions scandal.

Bella and Olivia have both been silent on Instagram since their parents’ alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam broke in March, according to a report published by Page Six.

Bella shared first out of the two daughters by posting a photo of herself with Loughlin for the “Full House” star’s birthday.

“happy birthday mama. i love you,” she captioned the photo. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Says She ‘Can’t Comment’ On College Admissions Scandal)

Olivia shared her birthday post Monday, noting “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much.”

The Instagram posts regarding Loughlin’s birthday come after various reports claiming the family has been going through conflict after the college admissions scandal. In March, Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California.

After the news broke, Olivia lost partnerships with Sephora, Estée Lauder and TRESemmé.

“Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” a source told UsWeekly.

I’m glad the family is seemingly coming together during what has to be an extremely hard time for them. They had to maneuver through a ton of backlash following the scandal, and I’m sure things have gotten better.