Virginia Tech Gives Football Players Rings After Making The Military Bowl

Virginia Tech’s football team has apparently found rock bottom.

According to CollegeFootballTalk late Thursday afternoon, the Hokies gave their players rings for simply making a bowl game last season and keeping their postseason streak alive for 26 seasons! (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

You’re probably assuming VT made a huge bowl game. Wrong!

They lost to Cincy in the Military Bowl, and still got rings. You can see what they look like below.

VT really got a ring for a bowl game they LOST LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO COME CHECK THIS OUT MAN @AllAboutThisHoo pic.twitter.com/LNkc2I3ZbD — (@IkeTheProfessor) August 1, 2019

Under Frank Beamer, the Hokies had reasonably high expectations for what it meant to be successful. Clearly, times have changed.

Last season, Virginia Tech wasn’t even a .500 team, and they rewarded their players. I have no ties to the Hokies at all, and I feel sick for them.

Imagine absolutely sucking, making an awful bowl and then thinking you should be rewarded. The Hokies didn’t need rings.

They needed to be out there running sprints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HokiesFB (@hokiesfb) on Apr 5, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

If you ever see the Badgers do something this disgraceful, you have my full permission to mock them until the end of the time.

Rings are reserved for winning titles. You should get them for winning a division title, conference title and national championship.

I’d even extend that to winning a major bowl game. If you win the Rose Bowl or something on that kind of level, then you should get a ring. That’s a major accomplishment.

A Military Bowl loss to Cincy? Give me a break.

I feel bad for the fans of the Hokies who want the team to be held to a high standard, and have to deal with nonsense.

If I’m embarrassed for them, imagine how embarrassed their actual fans must be. If the players had any pride at all, they’d throw those rings right in the trash.