A$AP Rocky Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service During First Weekend Out Of Swedish Prison

Rapper A$AP Rocky reportedly went to church days after being released from prison in Sweden.

Rocky was spotted at Kanye West’s Sunday service this past weekend, according to a report published by Page Six. There he was seen chatting with West and model Kendall Jenner, the gossip site reported.

ASAP Rocky joins Kanye’s Sunday Service today pic.twitter.com/7b7vShb4S0 — New Branches (@new_branches) August 4, 2019

A$AP Rocky also posed for a photo with Tony Williams, who performs often at West’s Sunday services.

The appearance comes two days after Rocky was released from Swedish prison after the conclusion of his trial. The “Praise The Lord” rapper was accused of assaulting two men in Sweden. He had been detained in prison since the beginning of July before being released Friday. (RELATED: Tyga Cancels Sweden Concert After A$AP Rocky Arrest)

The verdict will be given Aug. 12.

Rocky thanked his fans after arriving home in the U.S. on Instagram. He captioned a photo:

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT.”

A$AP Rocky is a great man and he shows that time and time again. Sweden did the right thing in letting him return to the U.S. and I’m glad that he’s back.