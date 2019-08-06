Ezekiel Elliott Will Reportedly Sit Out The Entire Season If He Doesn’t Get A New Deal

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott might not be back anytime soon.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Tuesday, the superstar NFL player will sit out the entire season unless he gets a new deal. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

So far, he hasn’t reported to training camp as he holds out.

Per @JosinaAnderson … Zeke is not going to play in 2019 without a new contract. pic.twitter.com/HJk6D6M4lV — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 6, 2019

Source added** they still think Ezekiel Elliott not playing, is not likely, at this time, given the same sentiment that Jerry Jones wants to get a deal done. Context: These comments only came to me this am in response to me asking if Eric Dickerson’s statements yesterday r true. https://t.co/LMOkapoBdh — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2019

Well, this is really bad news is if you’re a fan of the Cowboys. The two sides don’t seem close to a deal at all, and now we’re learning Elliott might actually just sit out the whole year.

Not a great situation at all. Not one bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on May 11, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

Elliott wants to get paid a ton of money, but the Cowboys appear hellbent on not making the same kind of mistakes the Rams did with Todd Gurley’s gigantic contract.

Where does that leave the team and fans? The honest answer is ‘I have no idea.’ Dallas still has to pay Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

There’s only so much money to go around, which means somebody is going to get cut a little short. Right now, it looks like Elliott is the odd man out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

We should all buckle up because we’re in for a wild time going forward with this situation. I have no idea what is on the horizon with Elliott’s holdout, but it doesn’t look like we’re getting a resolution anytime soon.